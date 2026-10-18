Woman accused of killing man in Dania Beach hit-and-run, BSO says

A woman is in jail after the Broward Sheriff's Office said she hit a man with her car early Saturday morning in Dania Beach and left the scene.

BSO shared the news about 21-year-old Keila Maldonado's arrest on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the scene along the 200 block of Sheridan Street just after 1:30 a.m. A man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found lying in the roadway. BSO said he was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators said they determined the man was hit by a Hyundai Sonata made between 2024 and 2026 based on car parts that were left behind, and that the driver left the scene. Detectives said they were able to locate the vehicle to arrest Maldonado.

Maldonado is now charged with failing to stop and remain on the scene of an accident involving a death and with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.