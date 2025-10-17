Dania Beach's Dairy Belle serves up Canadian comfort food and legendary soft serve for over 20 years

For more than two decades, Dairy Belle Ice Cream has been a neighborhood favorite, blending French Canadian flavors with classic American comfort food.

From poutine and toasted hot dogs to soft serve described by locals as "the creamiest you'll ever taste," the Dania Beach eatery draws loyal patrons and visiting snowbirds alike.

A taste of Canada in South Florida

Owner Francois Grenier said the recipes have deep family roots. "This recipe is so old — my grandmother used to make it in the 1940s," he said. On the homemade caramel, Grenier added, "It's nothing like you've ever tasted before."

Loyal customers like Philip Cutler appreciate the Canadian atmosphere. "It makes you feel like you're back in Canada. There's that Canadian feel to it — you hear a lot of French, no question about that, and my accent just came out!"

Grenier enjoys welcoming visitors from his home country. "Usually we know when there's a Canadian plane landing because they come to Dairy Belle. That's the first stop. They come for poutine and the toasted hot dogs… and I'm like, you just left home! They say, 'Because it's the best one — better than in Canada!'"

From humble beginnings to community hub

Dairy Belle started in 1998 in a small abandoned building off U.S. 1. "We started with two or three picnic tables outside… selling poutine and hot dogs. There was an old ice cream machine my dad fixed — and Dairy Belle was born," Grenier recalled.

He remembers the early days with a smile: "Our gravy warmer was a Crock Pot — that tells you how small we started. Now in season, we go through almost 12 gallons of gravy a day!"

Five years ago, the restaurant moved to a larger, air-conditioned location with ample seating. "We've seen kids grow up — they come back with their own kids now. Time flies!" Grenier said.

Menu highlights and local favorites

Dairy Belle is known for its classic homemade chicken club, crunchy chicken tenders, and Canadian-style hot dogs. Signature items like fried cheese curds are described by Grenier as "addictive balls of love."

Poutine remains a standout, featuring crispy fries topped with cheddar curds and a special vegetarian gravy imported from Canada. "So this is a special brown gravy we import from Canada," Grenier said.

For dessert, AJ Ryan recommends finishing a meal with the soft serve. "I always end my meal on the soft serve vanilla dipped in chocolate, unforgettable," he said.

Dairy Belle is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. More information is available at dairybelleicecream.com.

