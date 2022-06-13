Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward Sheriff's Office investigating Brightline crash in Dania Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

DANIA BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a Brightline crash in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, the train struck a vehicle near Dixie Highway and Phippen-Waiters Road.

At this time, BSO said there were no reported injuries.

The crossing may be blocked for a while as deputies investigate.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 2:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.