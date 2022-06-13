Broward Sheriff's Office investigating Brightline crash in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH – The Broward Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a Brightline crash in Dania Beach.

According to BSO, the train struck a vehicle near Dixie Highway and Phippen-Waiters Road.

At this time, BSO said there were no reported injuries.

The crossing may be blocked for a while as deputies investigate.

