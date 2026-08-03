Broward detectives investigating after body found floating in Dania Beach canal

An investigation is underway in Dania Beach after the Broward Sheriff's Office said a body was found floating in a canal on Monday morning.

According to the BSO, deputies received reports of the body floating in the canal near the 1400 block of Northwest 8th Street in Dania Beach just after 11 a.m.

Investigators said that deputies and the BSO's Marine Unit responded to the scene, and the body of an adult person was recovered.

The BSO Homicide Unit detectives also responded to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No other information was released.