Florida Cyclospora cases are growing. What to know about the diarrhea-causing parasite.

Cases of a parasitic infection that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea are starting to skyrocket across the U.S., including South Florida, according to national and local health officials.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 states, including Florida, have a combined 145 confirmed cases of the cyclospora infections from early May through June 16.

However, that number could be much higher as in Michigan alone, health officials said nearly 1,000 people there were recently diagnosed.

What's causing the rise in Cyclosporiasis cases?

The cause or causes of the recent rise in cases hasn't been determined. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that previous outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada were linked to bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.

Because of that, health officials are urging people to wash all fruits and vegetables under running water before cutting cooking or eating them.

People are also being told that firm fruits and vegetables, like melons and cucumbers, need to be scrubbed with a produce brush.

Be sure to cut away bruised or damaged areas of produce before using and eating it.

You should also refrigerate any cut, peeled or cooked produce within two hours of prepping it.

How many cases of Cyclosporiasis have been found in Florida?

According to the Florida Department of Public Health, at least 50 cases of Cyclosporiasis, which is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, have been reported between May 1 and July 4, 2026.

In South Florida, at least five cases have been reported in Broward County, and six cases have been reported in Miami-Dade County.

Monroe County hasn't seen any cases in that time period.

What is cyclospora and how does it spread?

According to the CDC, Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea "with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements."

The illness isn't usually life threatening, and so far no deaths have been repored.

The CDC said that outbreaks seem to occur most often in late spring and summer.

The parasite spreads through feces, and in the past people have been infected by consuming fruits or vegetables that had been exposed to feces-contaminated irrigation water.

What are the symptoms of cyclosporiasis?

The CDC said that people usually begin to see symptoms of cyclosporiasis about a week after consuming food or drinking water containing the Cyclospora parasite.

Common symptoms of cyclosporiasis include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

In rare cases, the CDC said patients may experience vomiting, body aches, headache, low-grade fever and other flu-like symptoms.

The CDC also said that it is possible for someone to have cyclosporiasis and not see any symptoms.

Most people who do experience cyclosporiasis will recover without needing any medical treatment