Florida pushes mandatory cursive writing lessons so children can read the Constitution, grandparents' letters

The Florida House unanimously approved a measure Wednesday that would require elementary school students to learn how to write in cursive.

"On July 4, 2026, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of this great nation," said Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf, the sponsor of the bill. "If our students and young adults can't read, can't write cursive writing, they can't read the Declaration of Independence. They can't read the U.S. Constitution. They can't even read a grandparent's handwritten letter."

The bill is focused on cursive instruction in second through fifth grades and would require students to demonstrate proficiency in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

The obstacles this bill could face are in the Florida Senate

However, an identical effort (SB 444) has yet to be heard in the Senate, which did not vote on the issue in the 2025 session when the House unanimously backed a similar proposal, also sponsored by Overdorf.

Critics of the proposal maintain that cursive writing is already taught at public schools and that the proposal would add to over-testing of students.