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Cars towed from Miami car dealership during extensive FBI investigation

By
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench
Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.
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Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

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An extensive investigation including agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took place for hours at a Miami car dealership on Wednesday.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that FBI agents arrived at Cube Motors in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Third Avenue in Miami around 6 a.m.

FBI agents were spotted inside the gate of Cube Motors and were also seen taking photos of vehicles and of the business itself.

Two men were also seen being initially detained.

An FBI spokesperson told CBS News Miami that the investigation was part of what he described as court-ordered law enforcement activity in the area.

City of Miami police said they were not involved in the investigation, but Miami-Dade police said they were at the scene on Wednesday.

CBS News Miami crews did see approximately five vehicles being towed away from the business.

Information about why the investigation was taking place at Cube Motors has not yet been released.

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