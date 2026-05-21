Ex-wife of Cuban spy involved in Brothers to the Rescue shootdown reacts to Raúl Castro indictment: "Betrayal at another level"

The ex-wife of a Cuban operative said her life transformed into a thriller from the silver screen after she learned her husband had been living a double life. Her comments came as she reacted to the recent indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro in connection with the 1996 downing of a civilian aircraft.

Ana Margarita Martinez, the ex-wife of Juan Pablo Roque, described a mix of relief and lingering disbelief tied to one of the most painful chapters of her life.

"You can't serve an evil regime like the Cuban regime and not be a sociopath," Martinez said, referring to Roque.

Martinez met Roque in 1992 after he allegedly defected from Cuba. The two married in 1995. Martinez said he embraced a public life within Miami's Cuban exile community, acting as a stepfather to her children and participating in humanitarian efforts.

"He was a partner, as far as I could see," Martinez said. "Of course, I didn't know that he was living a double life."

Roque became involved with Brothers to the Rescue, a group that conducted flights to search for and assist Cuban rafters. Martinez said he helped pack supplies for those at sea and flew missions alongside volunteers.

The incident occurred on Feb. 24, 1996, when Cuban fighter jets shot down two unarmed Brothers to the Rescue planes in international airspace, killing three American citizens and one U.S. resident.

Martinez recalled that Roque told her he was leaving for a business trip the day before the planes were shot down. He later resurfaced in Cuba alongside Fidel Castro. "It was just surreal," she said. " It was unfathomable. There's no justification for that."

Authorities have alleged that Roque was part of a broader intelligence effort that infiltrated exile groups. Martinez noted he had worked closely with some of the men who were later killed in the incident.

Standing inside the historic Freedom Tower as news of the indictments was announced, Martinez said she felt a sense of long-awaited validation.

"I'm just feeling grateful that this has finally happened," she said. "That the Trump Administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have taken this step."

The indictment of Castro and others marks a significant development decades after the attack, which remains a defining moment for many in the Cuban exile community.