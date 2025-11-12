Cuban rapper Chocolate MC found guilty in Miami murder-for-hire plot

A Miami-Dade jury has convicted Cuban rapper Chocolate MC, whose legal name is Yosvanis Sierra Hernández, of plotting a murder-for-hire scheme against an inmate accused of killing fellow artist El Taiger.

Prosecutors argued that in December 2024, Sierra Hernández used electronic messages to threaten Damián Valdés Galloso, the man charged with murdering reggaeton singer José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, known as El Taiger. Jurors found that Sierra Hernández went further, attempting to recruit inmates inside the county correctional system to carry out the attack.

The state presented Instagram posts as pivotal evidence, including one story in which Sierra Hernández allegedly offered $20,000 a day and a year's worth of commissary to anyone willing to kill Valdés Galloso. Prosecutors also pointed to a song he posted titled "Pincha Lo" - which they said translates to "stab him."

Defendant breaks down on the stand

On the stand, Sierra Hernández broke down in tears when asked about El Taiger, describing him as a friend since their teenage years. Through a translator, he told jurors: "Maybe at one point I did not express myself the right way, or the way I should have. But I'm not capable of killing anyone."

At one point during the trial, the Cuban reggaeton star held up a yellow notepad with the words "Dios conmigo, ¿quién contra mí?" - translated as "God is with me, so who could be against me?"

Jury rejects defense, issues conviction

Jurors ultimately rejected his defense, convicting Sierra Hernández of soliciting first-degree murder and making written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Other legal troubles in Opa-locka

Sierra Hernández's legal troubles extend beyond the murder-for-hire case. In a separate incident last June, he allegedly pointed a gun at a fan before fleeing in his car in Opa-locka.

Sentencing expected in coming weeks

Sentencing in the Miami-Dade case is expected in the coming weeks.