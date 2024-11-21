Surveillance video shows Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger's shooting outside Hialeah home

Watch CBS News
Surveillance video shows moment Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger was shot outside Hialeah home
MIAMI - A newly surfaced surveillance video reveals the moment Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger was shot outside the Hialeah home of his alleged killer, Damian Valdez-Galloso, on October 3.

The video shows El Taiger, 39, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, arriving at the residence and standing in front of the door. An apparent verbal exchange occurs, and moments later, El Taiger is shot in the head, collapsing to the ground.

The footage then shows Valdez-Galloso exiting the house and dragging the singer's lifeless body away by his ankles.

Hours later, El Taiger's body was discovered in the back of an SUV near Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street in Miami. The singer would die from his injuries days later.

In court on Thursday, an attorney for Valdez-Galloso entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Prosecutors are reportedly considering pursuing a first-degree murder charge.

The case has drawn widespread attention, as El Taiger was a prominent figure in the reggaeton music scene, leaving fans and loved ones mourning the loss of the artist.

