A 75-year-old Cuban national has died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in South Florida.

Isidro Perez died Thursday, June 26, at HCA Kendall Florida Hospital. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Perez was paroled into the U.S. on April 1, 1966.

In Feb. 1981 and Jan. 1984 he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the United States Court for the Southern District of Florida.

On June 5, 2025, Perez was arrested in Key Largo and charged with "inadmissibility pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act," according to ICE. He was then sent to the Krome Service Processing Center in west Miami-Dade.

Health issues arise in custody

While there, Perez he was diagnosed with several medical issues. He was admitted to the Larkin Community Hospital on June 17 due to an unstable angina/esquimes changes on the EKG, according to ICE. He was discharged June 25 and taken back to the Krome processing center.

The following day, he told the facility's health staff that he was experiencing chest pains around 7 p.m.

"Miami Dade Rescue arrived at KSPC and initiated life-sustaining interventions to include Automated External Defibrillator shock and cardiopulmonary resuscitation and he responded to revival methods. He was transported to Kendall Florida Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, but was pronounced deceased at 8:42 p.m. by medical staff," ICE said a statement released on June 29.

Upon his death, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. The Consulate of Cuba was also notified vy telephone of his death.

ICE is required to make public all reports regarding an in-custody death within 90 days, according to the Department of Homeland Security.