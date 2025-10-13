Cuban dissident José Daniel Ferrer arrives in Miami after years behind bars

One of Cuba's most prominent opposition leaders, José Daniel Ferrer, arrived in South Florida on Monday after spending years imprisoned on the island.

The 55-year-old human rights activist and his family landed at Miami International Airport on a flight from Santiago de Cuba, marking his first moments of freedom in years.

Politicians, activists and members of the exile community gathered to welcome him, though for security reasons, Ferrer and his family were immediately taken to Cuban American National Foundation.

Emotional reunion after years in prison

Wrapped in a Cuban flag, Ferrer spoke emotionally about the time he lost with his loved ones.

"Ella apenas me conoce," Ferrer said in Spanish, referring to his daughter. "She barely knows me because when she was born, half her life, I was in prison. I want to be there for her and for my family. But I also want to be present for my brothers and sisters in Cuba and working in a coordinated effort with my brothers and sisters here in the exile community."

Ferrer, who has long fought for human rights and democracy in Cuba, was arrested on July 11, 2021, during mass anti-government demonstrations. He was released after four years but was detained again in April 2025.

Forced departure from Cuba

In a letter from prison, Ferrer described being tortured and humiliated, saying he and his family received death threats. He explained that he accepted leaving the island to protect their lives.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Ferrer departed voluntarily after a request by the U.S. government. Two U.S. State Department officials escorted the family from Cuba to Miami.

A return with a mission

This is not Ferrer's first time in the United States. He previously lived in exile but chose to return to Cuba to continue his activism. Now, although he has left the island for good, he vowed to keep fighting for change.

"I will continue to fight for the liberty of Cuba," Ferrer said.

Exile community welcomes Ferrer

The arrival of one of Cuba's most recognized opposition figures was met with deep emotion and hope within the exile community. Local leaders say his presence in Miami will strengthen efforts to support activists on the island.

Ferrer's release and departure come amid heightened scrutiny of political repression in Cuba, where dissidents continue to face arrests, intimidation and surveillance. His return to the U.S. marks a new chapter in his decades-long fight for a democratic Cuba.