South Florida Cuban community skeptical over proposed economic plan: "Cuba has been weak for so many years"

The Cuban regime announced a new economic plan that would allow Cubans in South Florida and around the world to own businesses and property on the island, and Cubans here say they aren't buying it.

Armando Hernandez lived in Cuba for 32 years before moving to the United States, and he said that he's heard it all before – that something is going to be done to help the Cuban people.

"Remember that with (John F.) Kennedy, when Bay of Pigs, what he did," Hernandez said.

He said something feels different about President Donald Trump announcing that he could take over or free Cuba because of how weak the country is.

"Cuba has been weak for so many years, none of the president before us have taken action against the dictatorship in Cuba like Trump," he said. "What he did in Venezuela, what he did in Iran."

At the same time, Cuban leaders announced Cubans in Miami and around the world can invest in businesses and property on the island.

"People who wants to invest in Cuba right now is a very huge stupidity," he said.

Local leaders in South Florida are also pushing back against that suggestion.

"My response to that is that is an act of desperation and that anybody who is going to be investing in – especially this regime – is insane. Why? Because fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me," Congressman Gimenez said. "How many times does the Cuban regime have to misappropriate property and take investments before people start to realize that you're dealing with a bunch of thieves."

Cuban Americans, especially those who have raised their voice against the regime, have been banned from returning to Cuba, even if its for humanitarian reasons. One Cuban American activist is asking lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to change that as these negotiations continue.

"Remove all those obstacles of our right to return so we can immediately start helping our people," Ramon Saul Sanches said.

Mr. Trump said negotiations with Cuba would not move forward unless leader Miguel Diaz-Canel is out, but did not say the same about the Castro regime.