Miami man arrested on child porn charges remains in jail after allegedly confessing to crimes

A Miami man arrested in a yearlong child porn investigation allegedly gave a full confession to Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies.

Cristian Barata is facing 25 counts related to child pornography and allegedly confessed after investigators received tips that he had uploaded child pornography.

According to his arrest form, the most recent tip was received just three months ago.

The arrest form lays out information from 15 different videos of child victims under the age of 10-years-old.

Sheriff's deputies said many of them were shared with other users online. The details are too graphic, and CBS News Miami isn't sharing those details.

Family members say he and his brother, Christopher, were Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Miami International Airport.

Suspect's brother shot, killed by deputies

Family members gave CBS News Miami video of sheriff's deputies serving a warrant at their home on Tuesday morning.

The video shows several people being led out of the home before deputies say Christopher Barata confronted deputies with a gun.

Deputies then shot and killed Chrispher Barata.

Deputies said the incident is still under investigation as to whether Christopher was also being investigated for child pornography charges.

Sheriff's deputies were seen removing electronic devices from the home.

The TSA said in a statement that they have no tolerance for criminal behavior and Cristian Barata was relieved of his position.

He's being held in jail on more than $87,000 bond.