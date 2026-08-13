Tomb raiders breaking into cemeteries across U.S. to steal from the dead, Florida deputies say

Florida deputies are on the hunt for modern-day tomb raiders who have been visiting cemeteries across parts of the U.S. to steal from the dead, investigators say.

"What a horrible person you are if you decide to steal from the dead," Orange County Sheriff's Office Corporal Cole Brazee said Wednesday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the trio of criminals, who are from the Indianapolis area, have been heading to cemeteries and breaking into niches containing cremated remains and taking family heirlooms that people leave behind for the departed loved ones.

"Typically, in these mausoleums, inside of a niche, their urn is inside of it," Brazee said. "Their loved ones will leave like some jewelry that meant something to them in that niche with their remains."

And these three thieves have been all over the eastern half of the nation, according to detectives.

Angela Garrett (left), Drake Milam (center), and Porsche Bancroft (right) are accused of visiting cemeteries and breaking into niches containing cremated remains and stealing family heirlooms that people leave behind. Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"They've been everywhere from Oklahoma City to Minnesota to Texas, here in Florida," he said. "They visited Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina and even so far northeast as to Buffalo, New York."

In total, detectives said there are at least 20 cases in Florida that are being investigated, and deputies fear there could be many more.

"There could be a significant amount of individuals that have been victimized that just don't know it yet," Brazee said.

He urged people who haven't visited departed loved ones in a long time to do so.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Central Florida said deputies are looking for three people who have been robbing cemeteries across the eastern half of the U.S. Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"If you haven't visited your loved one in a while and you know they're in a niche, make sure that your property is still there," Brazee said. "If it's not, make sure you report it to your local law enforcement."

Deputies identified the trio as Drake Lee Milam, 33; his girlfriend, Porsche Bancroft, 32; and her mother, Angela Garrett, 52.

"They all have full extradition warrants out of Central Florida, and if you see them, if you know who they are, you know where they are, please call Crimeline and turn them in because there are warrants for their arrest," Brazee said.

According to the sheriff's office, Central Florida Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.

If you have information, call 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).