Crews work through holiday to stabilize Coconut Grove Playhouse after partial collapse

Construction crews spent Memorial Day working to secure the Coconut Grove Playhouse after a partial collapse last week caused by a contractor's mistake, according to Miami-Dade County officials.

Beams were installed along the outer walls in an effort to stabilize the historic structure, which is now at risk just two years ahead of its planned 100th anniversary reopening.

Former employee reflects on sudden closure

Brooke White knows the playhouse well. She shared memorabilia from her time as the Playhouse's "house manager." White says she worked there for about a year and a half and was given about a week's notice when the playhouse closed in 2006.

"They pretty much locked it up and wouldn't let anyone else in," White said.

"It was very abrupt."

"That was where the offices were. Where the apartments were that actors stayed while they were doing their performances," White said.

White was startled by what she saw happen to her old workplace.

"It looks like the whole third floor just kinda caved in there," White said.

Collapse raises concerns about preservation

Last month, Miami-Dade County announced it had approved renovations for a reopening. But last Wednesday, the county says the permitted contractor accidentally removed a load-bearing wall on the second floor, causing part of the third floor to collapse. A county spokesperson says no historic architectural elements were damaged.

We reached out to the contractor, but did not hear back. The county says the incident will be addressed with the contractor.

White says she is glad that the playhouse is coming back but isn't sure if she will recognize it after this partial collapse.

"Seeing them put up these beams. I'm very worried that they're not gonna be able to preserve the historic facade. Which was what they were originally going to save," White said.

CBS News Miami brought her concerns to the county, but did not hear back.

In the meantime, Main Highway will remain closed off as officials stabilize the building. A City of Miami official tells CBS News Miami Main Highway is expected to open up June 5.