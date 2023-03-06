Crash snarls traffic on Dolphin Expressway at 57th Avenue

MIAMI -- An early morning crash on the Dolphin Expressway closed all but one lane of the freeway just as the morning commute was shifting into high gear.

Crash snarls early morning traffic on the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport. CBS 4

Injuries have been reported from the wreck in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 at NW 57th Avenue although it was not clear how many people were hurt.

Heavy backups were reported as a result of the crash.

The wreck was reported on the westside near Miami International Airport.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area to avoid the gridlock.

Traffic on Interstate 95 near Atlantic Avenue was also heavy, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if a wreck had occurred but gridlock was reported past Cypress Creek.