7-vehicle crash on I-95 in Broward near Hallandale Beach sends multiple people to hospital

A seven-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound near Hallandale Beach sent multiple people to the hospital early Friday morning and shut down several lanes during rush hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 18 in Pembroke Park and Hallandale Beach. Troopers said the crash began as a front-to-rear chain reaction involving seven vehicles. Several people were taken to a local hospital, though none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Four vehicles had to be towed from the scene, and the southbound lanes were temporarily blocked as first responders cleared debris and assisted motorists. FHP's Office of Public Affairs said troopers remained on scene through the morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.