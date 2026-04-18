Crash involving semi, pickup on I-75 in Broward County blocks lane

A crash involving a semi and a pickup truck shut down one lane of I-75 North in Broward County Saturday morning.

Florida DOT's Florida 511 tool reports it happened around 9 a.m. before Exit 21 to SR-84, Northwest 184th Avenue and Indian Trace. The crash left the right lane blocked.

The City of Weston said an Air Rescue helicopter was called in to transport someone to a hospital for treatment. The helicopter left the scene around 10 a.m., allowing the highway to partially reopen.

Air Rescue has left the scene and the highway is partially reopened https://t.co/f3KyoFUcLJ pic.twitter.com/FYpqc5nAAJ — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) April 18, 2026

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire told CBS News Miami said the pickup hit the rear of the semi, leaving it wedged beneath the trailer. One person was found trapped inside, prompting immediate extrication efforts by emergency crews. That patient, BSO Fire said, is reported to be in stable condition.

Officials urged drivers to move over or slow down as crews worked to clear the scene. BSO Fire said Florida Highway Patrol would lead the investigation into what led up to the crash.