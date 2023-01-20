Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash closes some NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade during evening commute

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI --  Some northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed following a crash involving a box truck during the Friday evening commute, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Crash scene
Box truck crash resulted in closure of some Turnpike lanes in Kendall. CBS 4

There were initial reports that injuries may have resulted from the crash but officials have not confirmed that to CBS 4.

The wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the Turnpike at SW 88th Street in Kendall.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of the turnpike but traffic was moving on at least one lane as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials have not disclosed details about what led to the crash or if any citations will be issued.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.