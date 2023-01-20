Crash closes some NB lanes of Florida Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade during evening commute

MIAMI -- Some northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed following a crash involving a box truck during the Friday evening commute, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Box truck crash resulted in closure of some Turnpike lanes in Kendall. CBS 4

There were initial reports that injuries may have resulted from the crash but officials have not confirmed that to CBS 4.

The wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on the Turnpike at SW 88th Street in Kendall.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of the turnpike but traffic was moving on at least one lane as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials have not disclosed details about what led to the crash or if any citations will be issued.