Crane collapses into Brickell apartment's pool, officials say

Nobody was hurt Friday after officials said a tower crane collapsed into a pool at a Brickell apartment building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared a photo of the crane, showing the jib partially submerged. Officials said the crane was being assembled at a construction site next to the building when something went wrong.

The apartment building is located along Southwest 1st Avenue, near I-95.

As of publication, it wasn't exactly clear what went wrong. Chopper 4 was able to get a closer look at the pool, located on a rooftop deck. The crane's jib appeared twisted.