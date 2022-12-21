Courtney Clenney visibly shocked after learning boyfriend was dead, new video shows

MIAMI -- Newly released video shows the moment that a Miami social media influencer found out that her live-in boyfriend was killed following a fight between the two that turned deadly.

Courtney Clenney was told by police detectives during an interrogation last April about the death of Christian Toby Obumseli at the Brickell high-rise condo they shared.

"Christian is dead?" she said in amazement when police told her that doctors were unable to save his life after he was fatally stabbed. "Oh my God!"

The social media influencer, who earned over $2 million in 2021 in endorsements and deals, was visibly shocked at the news.

Clenney, whose real name is Courtney Tailor and who has more than two million followers on Instagram, has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection with Obumseli murder at their home in One Paraiso.

She has pleaded not guilty but a judge earlier this month declined to allow her to post bond, ruling that she will remain jailed until her trial over worries that she could be a flight risk.

According to an arrest warrant in the case, Clenney has said she threw a knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep. The type of wound, they say, is caused by forceful pressure.

Her lawyers have argued, however, that Clenney was defending herself from Obumseli when the stabbing occurred.