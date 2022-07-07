Court proceedings continue in penalty phase of Parkland shooter
MIAMI - Hearings were held Thursday to discuss whether certain evidence would be allowed as part of jury testimony in the penalty phase of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.
At issue was the use of crime scene photos and videos of that tragic shooting.
Jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz spends his life in prison or will be put to death.
