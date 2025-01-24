South Florida sports apparel business owner works around Trump's potential tariffs

MIAMI — The new Trump administration is working on plans to slap double-digit tariffs on foreign goods, which could make things more expensive for American consumers.

One South Florida sports apparel store owner is figuring out how to work around the higher prices.

Alex Quevedo owns Performance Team Sports and his products can have the same logo but can be made in different countries.

President Trump has said he wants to create the "External Revenue Service" to collect import tariffs. The amount could vary depending on the country.

Quevedo doesn't buy his products directly from overseas manufacturers. Instead, he buys a lot of gear from brands such as Adidas. He has been wondering if he'll have to pay higher prices for their products.

"I think the last thing that we want and the last thing we do as a business is pass on an increase to the customer," Quevado said. "We try to figure out other ways around it."

Adidas didn't respond to a request for comment but did join nearly 200 other companies in signing a letter sent to Trump in 2019, urging him not to impose tariffs on Chinese imports for footwear.

"Your proposal to add tariffs on all imports from China is asking the American consumer to foot the bill," the letter said in part.

Quevedo said if tariffs are imposed and if prices do go up, he has flexibility as a wholesaler since he can just buy from another brand that may have better prices.

"There's multiple companies that make footballs," Quevedo said. "I think the marketplace will tell me. I don't think that's really my decision as much as the marketplace really dictates where you end up going."