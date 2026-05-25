Corvette fire sparks massive blaze that damages Fort Lauderdale home, displaces family

Big flames leaped toward the sky after a fire started under a Corvette parked in a carport on Southwest 31st Avenue and Second Street in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Park neighborhood.

"I ran out there, we got some hoses, a couple neighbors tried to help. And then soon, one, two, three—the flames started getting really bad," said homeowner Annie Examet. She and a neighbor tried to control the fire until firefighters arrived, but they just couldn't stop it.

"It just grew larger," she said, "in a matter of seconds."

As fire rescue pulled up, the flames and thick black smoke were getting more intense. That's when the fire spread from the carport to the house. It took firefighters about half an hour to get the fire under control.

"All inside there, it's really terrible," Examet said, pointing to her home.

Inside, there is major damage throughout the house, including collapsed ceilings and heavy smoke damage.

"It's really, really messed up," Examet said. "The living room—oh my gosh, it's really, really bad. So what's left is me, my kids, and my mom."

Fire investigators are looking for the cause. Meanwhile, Examet, her three adult children, and her mother all got out safely. Firefighters were able to rescue all the family pets, including a dog, two rabbits, and a bearded dragon.