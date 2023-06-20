Coral Springs voters block plans to cut down thousands of trees along waterways

Voters block plans to cut thousands of trees along waterways in Coral Springs .

MIAMI - Coral Springs residents blocked plans to cut down thousands of trees along the city's waterways by voting to remove the improvement district's board members.

The homeowners elected three people who support the 'Save Our Trees' campaign.

They spent months rounding up votes because the old board planned to remove 2,500 trees along waterways to lower flood risks.

Critics say that plan was not thoroughly researched, cost too much, could potentially hurt home values, increase soil erosion, and hurt wildlife.

"We knew that we had to step up because we felt like we were being misled on where this project was going and the community needed to make their voice heard. I think this is a prime example of the collective voice of the many overcoming the voice of the powerful few," said new improvement district board member Stephen Lytle.

The new board's first move scrapped plans to uproot trees with a resolution.