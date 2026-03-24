Broward restaurant owner speaks out after police search for who vandalized his business

It has been a hectic few days for Nikol Zarbalas, who owns and operates the Hellenic Republic restaurant in Coral Springs. Early Saturday morning, someone smashed 10 front windows at the business, leaving a mess behind.

"We've never had any issues with anyone, so this is really shocking," Zarbalas said.

The vandals even tried to throw a smoke bomb into the restaurant, but did not succeed. The restaurant has temporary plexiglass in the spaces while replacements are ordered.

Despite the setback, Zarbalas refused to close. After she and her staff cleaned up the glass, they began operating over the weekend.

"We had a lot of reservations. There was a baby shower to do, so we dined alfresco. It was open air," Zarbalas said. "We refused to let darkness overtake us, so we let the light in."

Hellenic is an institution in Coral Springs, and it has been at its current location on Atlantic Boulevard for only a couple of months.

A group from Kings Point, members of SLED (Socialize-Learn-Educate-Discuss), saw the damage on Tuesday and were stunned.

"I can't figure it out. Who would do this?" said Elaine Marks.

"If it's happening here, it could happen in our community," added Rhoda Fishback.

Online fundraising is underway to help the restaurant raise the $11,000 needed to replace the windows.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Coral Springs police or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.