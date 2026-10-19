California man accused of ramming a shopping cart into menorah outside Broward synagogue, police say

A California man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly using a shopping cart to vandalize a menorah outside a synagogue, according to police.

Coral Springs Police said 44-year-old Matthew John Ryan rammed a shopping cart with a dog inside into the menorah at Chabad of Coral Springs on North University Drive, knocking it completely over.

Matthew Ryan Miami-Dade Corrections

"He just rammed it into the menorah and knocked it completely over," said Rabbi Moshe Yaras, noting that hundreds of people attend Saturday morning services at the synagogue. "At that point, a few congregants who were walking to the synagogue noticed, and they tried to stop him; they started screaming."

An on-site security guard called police when the incident occurred.

Officers found Ryan about half a mile away, still pushing the cart with the dog inside. According to the arrest form, officers drew a taser and ordered him to get to the ground. Ryan argued back, saying he "didn't do anything; I'm in a production movie".

Police said Ryan resisted arrest, claimed his blood sugar was high, and requested EMS. He was transported to a hospital, medically cleared, and subsequently booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

Ryan faces multiple charges, including criminal mischief and resisting an officer. According to the arrest form, Walmart also plans to prosecute Ryan for taking the shopping cart. He has since bonded out of jail.

Rabbi Yaras said the event carries a message broader than just the physical damage.

"Whenever we face any negative experience, we add in acts of kindness, goodness in the Jewish community, outside of the Jewish community, to drown out the darkness and negativity in the world," Yaras said.