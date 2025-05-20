Caught on video: Coral Gables woman says fake delivery man tried to break into her home

Woman says fake delivery man caught on video tried to break into her Coral Gables home

A Coral Gables woman is warning others after a man posing as a pizza delivery driver allegedly trespassed on her property and tried to break into her home.

The woman, who identified herself only as Melissa, shared surveillance video with CBS News Miami and is hoping someone will recognize the man.

"He seemed to be making up a story on the spot," Melissa said. "He said something about being a pizza delivery man from DoorDash."

Melissa said the man first appeared at her home just before 9 p.m. last Thursday. "I was home Thursday night and I heard sounds outside my home, so I activated my doorbell cameras and I asked the individual if I could help him with anything," she said.

The man is heard on the video saying, "Yes, I have a pizza delivery for DoorDash." But Melissa said, "He didn't have anything in his hands to deliver, which I felt was odd. I told him he had the wrong place and I said I didn't order anything, and he said thank you and he walked away."

Returned eight minutes later, walked into backyard

Melissa said the man returned about eight minutes later and became more suspicious. "I noticed a hand reaching towards the glass and he walked up and he tried to peep in through the front door," she said.

A dispatcher told her to lock her doors. Melissa said she then saw the man go past a "no trespassing" sign into her backyard.

"At this point he is going into my backyard and past the no trespassing sign on my property and I am telling this to the operator. He was trespassing. At no point would a delivery man go into your backyard, especially after I told him I did not place any orders," she said.

"I have not slept in my house since"

"As I was speaking to the operator I could hear him jiggling my back door," Melissa said. "I have not slept in my house since Thursday night so I am hoping that someone out there can identify him. He has two tattoos on his arms and I could make out the letters, the cross letters of S and H and L and Y."

Melissa also said, "I am not sure of this but I also think he may have tampered with my mail."

She has since filed a police report. Coral Gables police told CBS News Miami they are investigating the case. Officers described the man as having a bald or shaved head, light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, and wearing a white shirt. Melissa said he was wearing an Adidas shirt.

CBS News Miami has reached out to DoorDash for comment but has not yet received a response. It is not known if the man has targeted any other homes.