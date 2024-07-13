Copa America final heats up as Argentina faces Colombia. How to watch the match in South Florida
MIAMI — The Copa America final this weekend will pit Lionel Messi and Argentina against James Rodriguez and Colombia.
With tickets going for well beyond $1,500 and the list of watch parties continuing to grow, the match is becoming monumental for South Florida.
Whether you can make the game in person or watch the comfort of your living room, there are plenty of ways to catch what is becoming one of the biggest soccer matches this year.
How to watch
The final kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets, gates open at 4 p.m. However, Miami-Dade Police said there will be no watch parties allowed outside the stadium or in the parking lots. Also, a clear bag policy will be in effect and officials said you should use Google Maps or Waze for traffic and road closure information when heading to the stadium.
For fans who purchased parking passes but did not get a game ticket may be able to receive a refund from Ticketmaster by calling (800) 653-8000 or reaching out through the chat feature on their accounts before 2 p.m. Sunday.
If you plan on staying home for the match, you can catch it on Fox (Channel 7 for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area; Channel 29 for the West Palm Beach area) on your TV or stream it on Fubo.
Watch party locations
If you were unable to get tickets but still want to enjoy the game with friends, family and other fans, there are plenty of watch parties going on around South Florida. Some locations require tickets or reservations, so be sure call and plan ahead before going. CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald have more information about what to expect at each venue:
- Fanzone Albiceleste AFA: The House of Futbol — Bayside Marketplace, Miami
- Tamias Official Fan Zone for CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 at Wynwood Marketplace — 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood
- Hollywood FanFest and Street Party — Hollywood Blvd between 19th and 20th Ave., Hollywood
- Fontainebleau Miami Beach — 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
- Eden Roc Hotel — 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
- Manolo's — 7300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
- Novecento CityPlace — 8300 NW 36th St., Doral
- Fritz and Franz Bierhaus — 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables
- Pilo's Tequila Garden — 158 Northwest 24th St., Wynwood
- La Matriarca — 2255 NW 87 Ave., Doral
- Le Chick — 310 NW 24 St., Wynwood
- The Clevelander — 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
- Lowe's — 850 NE 167 St, North Miami Beach
- Veza Sur Brewery — 55 NW 25 St, Wynwood
- Bayshore Club — 3391 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove
- The Brightside — 1721 SW 22nd St., Miami
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. — 100 NE First Ave, 3rd floor, Miami
- Batch Gastropub — 30 SW 12th St, Miami
- Cathedral Soccer — 2728 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami
- Amara at Paraiso — 3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami
- Grails Restaurant & Bar — 2800 North Miami Ave., Miami
- Julia & Henry's — 200 E. Flagler St., Miami
- Miami Beach Bandshell — 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
- Aventura Mall Mastercard Copa America Week-long Fan Fest — Aventura Mall
Additionally, fans can also watch the Copa America final at various Hooters locations in the region.