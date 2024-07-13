Copa America final heats up as Argentina faces Colombia. How to watch the match in South Florida

MIAMI — The Copa America final this weekend will pit Lionel Messi and Argentina against James Rodriguez and Colombia.

With tickets going for well beyond $1,500 and the list of watch parties continuing to grow, the match is becoming monumental for South Florida.

Whether you can make the game in person or watch the comfort of your living room, there are plenty of ways to catch what is becoming one of the biggest soccer matches this year.

How to watch

The final kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets, gates open at 4 p.m. However, Miami-Dade Police said there will be no watch parties allowed outside the stadium or in the parking lots. Also, a clear bag policy will be in effect and officials said you should use Google Maps or Waze for traffic and road closure information when heading to the stadium.

For fans who purchased parking passes but did not get a game ticket may be able to receive a refund from Ticketmaster by calling (800) 653-8000 or reaching out through the chat feature on their accounts before 2 p.m. Sunday.

If you plan on staying home for the match, you can catch it on Fox (Channel 7 for the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area; Channel 29 for the West Palm Beach area) on your TV or stream it on Fubo.

Watch party locations

If you were unable to get tickets but still want to enjoy the game with friends, family and other fans, there are plenty of watch parties going on around South Florida. Some locations require tickets or reservations, so be sure call and plan ahead before going. CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald have more information about what to expect at each venue:

Fanzone Albiceleste AFA: The House of Futbol — Bayside Marketplace, Miami

Tamias Official Fan Zone for CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 at Wynwood Marketplace — 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood

Hollywood FanFest and Street Party — Hollywood Blvd between 19th and 20th Ave., Hollywood

Fontainebleau Miami Beach — 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Eden Roc Hotel — 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Manolo's — 7300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Novecento CityPlace — 8300 NW 36th St., Doral

Fritz and Franz Bierhaus — 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables

Pilo's Tequila Garden — 158 Northwest 24th St., Wynwood

La Matriarca — 2255 NW 87 Ave., Doral

Le Chick — 310 NW 24 St., Wynwood

The Clevelander — 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Lowe's — 850 NE 167 St, North Miami Beach

Veza Sur Brewery — 55 NW 25 St, Wynwood

Bayshore Club — 3391 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove

The Brightside — 1721 SW 22nd St., Miami

Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. — 100 NE First Ave, 3rd floor, Miami

Batch Gastropub — 30 SW 12th St, Miami

Cathedral Soccer — 2728 Northeast 2nd Ave., Miami

Amara at Paraiso — 3101 NE 7th Ave, Miami

Grails Restaurant & Bar — 2800 North Miami Ave., Miami

Julia & Henry's — 200 E. Flagler St., Miami

Miami Beach Bandshell — 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Aventura Mall Mastercard Copa America Week-long Fan Fest — Aventura Mall

Additionally, fans can also watch the Copa America final at various Hooters locations in the region.