Cool start, pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a cool start with the 60s across South Florida. Mainly dry and pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday we'll wake up to a cool morning with lows in the 60s. Highs will climb to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Saturday will be warmer with highs near the mid-80s and the potential for showers late in the day. Sunday is looking wet and unsettled with our highest rain chance. Showers and storms are likely on Sunday with the potential for heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday due to the wet weather and cloud coverage.

Monday for Presidents' Day some spotty showers will be possible and highs will be a little cooler with low to mid-70s. Drier early to middle of next week.