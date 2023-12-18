Cool start across South Florida, plenty of sun in the afternoon

MIAMI - A cool, crisp start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a pleasant afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be even colder as lows fall to the low 50s along the coast and upper 40s inland. Highs will remain comfortable in the low 70s with mainly dry conditions.

Still a chill in the air on Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will remain in the low 70s but the breeze will build with the chance for stray showers.

By Thursday morning we'll wake up with the low 60s and highs will climb to the mid-70s as the winds shift out of the East. A few showers are possible on Thursday.

On Friday, and into the weekend, we'll wake up with lows in the low to mid-60s and highs will be milder in the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.