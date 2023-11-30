Watch CBS News
Cool start across South Florida, afternoon temps will be seasonable

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Thursday 11/30/2023 7AM
MIAMI - It was a cool start across South Florida but not as chilly as Wednesday. 

Thursday morning lows fell mostly in the low 60s and upper 50s. In the afternoon highs will climb to around 80 degrees which is normal for this time of year. As winds shift out of the east, the warm-up begins.

Thursday night will be milder with lows in the low 70s. Friday highs rise to the low to mid-80s with the potential for isolated showers.

This weekend will be even warmer with lows in the mid-70s and highs in the mid-80s. Spotty showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

