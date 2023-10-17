Cool, crisp South Florida morning, afternoon highs in the upper 70s

MIAMI - For some South Floridians - sweater weather has arrived.

Tuesday morning we had the coolest air of the season and since last Spring. It felt like Fall with lows dipping down to the low 60s and the upper 50s. We were 9 to 12 degrees cooler than Monday during the same time period. Our normal low is 74 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon will be dry, sunny, and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday night's lows will not be as chilly, but it will be comfortably cool with lows mostly in the low 60s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Crisp mornings NEXT Weather

Thursday will be milder to start with low 70s in the morning. Highs climb close to the mid-80s with a few showers possible.

The humidity increases along with our temperatures late week ahead of our next cold front. Highs rise to the mid-80s Friday and the upper-80s Saturday with the potential for spotty showers. By Sunday morning we'll enjoy another cool down with lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the low 80s early next week.