Convicted killer mistakenly released from Miami-Dade jail, authorities say

A convicted killer was accidentally released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) in Miami-Dade County, according to authorities.

James "45" Daniels, 60, was serving time for crimes in Lake City, about an hour from Gainesville and had been transferred to Miami-Dade County to face local charges when the release occurred.

According to the U.S. Marshals, who are leading the search along with the FBI, Daniels is considered armed and dangerous because of the violent crimes that put him in prison five years ago.

Violent crimes in Opa-locka

Authorities said Daniels, along with at least two others, kidnapped, tortured and robbed three men in Opa-locka. Two of those men died.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed Daniels was mistakenly released, though details were not provided. They also released a wanted flyer urging the public to remain alert.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they learned Sunday that Daniels was no longer in custody.