Construction worker seriously injured in Dania Beach accident

A construction worker was seriously injured Monday afternoon in Dania Beach after being struck and run over by a dump truck, according to Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at 309 SE 5th St., where a drainage improvement project has been underway for about a year. The Dania Beach project aims to update drainage systems in a flood-prone neighborhood.

Chopper Four captured aerial footage of the scene shortly after the accident, showing a heavy police and construction worker presence. When CBS News Miami reporters arrived, on-site construction workers declined to comment on the incident.

A neighbor who reviewed his surveillance video confirmed seeing a dump truck in the footage and expressed concern about the situation.

"It's very disappointing to hear because I know the city is funding, probably even overfunding, the project to ensure all safety checks and balances are in place. Whatever extra oversight is needed should be considered so people know what's happening around them. It's disappointing that someone got hurt out there today," said resident Shawn Derosa.

The injured worker was transported to Broward Health in serious condition. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.