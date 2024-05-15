Construction projects to bring traffic congestion to South Florida's highways

Major road closures expected to bring big traffic changes to Downtown Miami

MIAMI - Traffic in South Florida can be a headache.

"In the past 5 years it's been worse," says Miami driver, Elisabet Sierra.

Unfortunately, traffic might be getting even worse for the next 3 months, as there will be major closures on eastbound State Road 836.

The headaches will start on Friday.

"We're going to be constructing a bridge that goes over all of State Road 836. Due to the location and the nature of the work we're gonna have to shut down all eastbound traffic near 17th street," says Oscar Gonzalez, consultant to FDOT.

There is construction happening in 3 different areas for this project.

A project that's expected to be done in late 2027.

"The entire project includes the double decking of SR836, concrete pavement replacement on I95, and total reconstruction of I-395," says Gonzalez.

The three highways meet at this interchange and that interchange which sees about 450,000 cars daily.

So, expect traffic.

"I spend four hours a day in traffic in my car! It's awful!" says Sierra.

Here's what you need to know. If you're driving eastbound on 395, traffic will be detoured to Biscayne Boulevard. You'll then head north to access the MacArthur Causeway.

"There is a lot of growth in the state of Florida. In particular in Miami, so we're making sure we can keep up with capacity that is there with folks coming in," says Gonzalez.

A good reminder is to check I-395Miami.com.

You can sign up there for construction and detour updates to be sent to your phone.