Congresswomen push back after ICE denies claims of poor conditions at Broward detention facility

U.S. Reps. Frederica Wilson and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick are firing back after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) dismissed their concerns about conditions at the Broward Transitional Center as "categorically false," calling the agency's statement a distraction from what they described as troubling findings during a recent visit.

Lawmakers say ICE trying to distract from real issues

Wilson and Cherfilus-McCormick toured the facility in Pompano Beach on Friday, one week after the death of 44-year-old Haitian detainee Marie Ange Blaise. Both lawmakers described the visit as contentious, alleging they were met with hostility and evasiveness from ICE staff.

ICE, in turn, accused the lawmakers of making "deliberate attempts to discredit ICE" and approaching the visit with "hostile intentions."

In her statement, Wilson said, "My goal in questioning ICE officials was simple: to get the answers the American people deserve. ICE didn't appreciate that we weren't here to take a casual tour and nod our heads at everything they said. We ask tough questions because there are real concerns about these facilities that are funded through taxpayer dollars."

"There are real concerns about the lack of oversight of detention facilities across the country, especially following the recent death of a 44-year-old detainee at the Broward Transitional Center," Wilson said. "And this isn't my first rodeo. I know ICE officials clean up the facility beforehand and present a polished narrative of the facility to us, hoping I won't see the full story. But I'm here to uncover the truth."

Wilson added, "As a member of Congress, I cannot and will not sit idly as reports keep coming out of inhumane conditions at different ICE facilities. Nothing will stop me from speaking out and showing up for the American people. ICE must stop wasting its time attacking members of Congress for simply conducting oversight. Instead, they should be worried about following the law, treating immigrants with dignity, and providing honest answers to the American people."

"This was not my first visit and something had changed"

Cherfilus-McCormick echoed Wilson's concerns, citing a stark contrast from a previous visit to the same facility.

"From the beginning of the visit, we were met with open hostility and evasiveness by staff. This tour was a complete departure from my visit to the facility in March 2022, in which personnel talked with me and were transparent. You have to ask yourself why," she said.

She also pushed back on ICE's narrative that their criticism was unfounded. "This statement is nothing more than a distraction from the egregious issues we found at the facility, from detainees sleeping on the floor to the fact that a single doctor was on call 'caring' for hundreds of individuals."

"Instead of exerting all of its resources on petty personal attacks through the media, ICE should be more focused on providing transparency to the American people," she said.

Cherfilus-McCormick closed her statement by invoking the detainee whose death brought renewed scrutiny to the Broward Transitional Center: "Marie Blaise should be alive today. I will not stop until her loved ones get the justice they deserve, and all those in ICE custody are treated with basic dignity."

ICE: Oversight procedures in place

In a statement attributed to Juan Agudelo, interim Field Office Director for ICE in Miami, the agency called the lawmakers' allegations "offensive" and said their conduct during the visit was "unprofessional."

Agudelo claimed ICE provided information on medical care, living conditions and detainee services and emphasized the agency's commitment to transparency and adherence to oversight procedures.

Here is the full statement:

"Allegations by Congresswoman Wilson and Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick that U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement personnel in Miami misrepresented themselves or the conditions at Broward Transitional Center during congressional-level visits, or at the Krome Detention Facility during a tour a week prior, is categorically false. These allegations are deliberate attempts to discredit ICE."

"During the tour, the congressional delegation immediately met ICE leadership with hostile intentions, not caring to see any other part of the facility, except the medical area. Congresswoman Wilson demanded answers that are part of an ongoing investigation into the recent death of a detainee. She was informed repeatedly that her questions would be answered at the conclusion of the investigation, however, she unprofessionally persisted in peppering every member present with questions."

"ICE personnel discussed living conditions, recreational facilities, and medical care processes and services available to all detainees. In fact, ICE leadership detailed the medical care detainees receive from the time they step into the facility and throughout their stay. All aliens in ICE custody receive medical, dental, and mental health screening, including 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied medical care."

"To suggest that ICE attempted to mislead these elected officials is offensive and slanders to the professionalism of our personnel. This delegation met our team with hostile intentions during the visit, and carried that attitude to their impromptu press conference outside the facility. ICE is committed to transparency and fully supports congressional oversight. We take our responsibility to provide accurate information to both Congress and the public very seriously."

"ICE makes official notifications to Congress, nongovernmental organization stakeholders, and the media upon an official report of a detained illegal alien's death and posts a news release with relevant details on the ICE public website within two business days per agency policy. This information may be accessed in the ICE.gov Newsroom. Additionally, congressional requirements described in the DHS Appropriations Bill of 2018 require ICE to make public all reports regarding an in-custody death within 90 days. These reports may be accessed on the Detainee Death Reporting page."

"Allegations of ICE employee or contractor misconduct must be reported to the DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) at 800-323-8603 or the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) at 833-442-3677 or ICEOPRIntake@ice.dhs.gov, a monitored electronic mailbox. ICE also encourages reporting detention facility complaints to the Detention Reporting and Information Line (DRIL) at 888-351-4024, a toll-free service with trained operators to help on a wide range of topics – language assistance is also available."

"To ensure adherence to contract terms, conditions, and detention standards, ICE and DHS employ a comprehensive oversight program. At the agency level, ICE ERO Detention Service Managers and Detention Standards Compliance Officers conduct daily on-site reviews to monitor detention conditions, address deficiencies, resolve concerns, and implement corrective actions. Additionally, detention facilities are subject to regular inspections by third-party inspection contractors. In May 2018, ICE began posting all facility inspection reports submitted by the third-party contractor. The reports are posted in chronological order within 60 days of inspection."