Condo owners in West Kendall community furious after board approves $3.4 million special assessment loan

Frustration erupted inside a packed meeting room Wednesday night as residents of the Heron Hammocks community in West Kendall learned their monthly fees will increase to cover a $3.4 million loan approved by their condo board.

The move, owners said, was decided before they even walked in to the meeting.

Board approves special assessment despite concerns

Lilian Bernal is one of about 100 residents who showed up to the meeting, where they saw their condo board vote in favor of a special assessment to pay for critical repairs demanded by the Miami-Dade County Building Department.

"I don't have any place to go. We're on a fixed budget," said Bernal.

According to the association, the assessment will fund extensive repairs, including roof work, building restoration and waterproofing -- all necessary to meet recertification requirements.

CBS News Miami was informed by the board's general counsel, Reinaldo Castellanos, that failing to perform the mandated work is not an option.

$3.4 million price tag and monthly payment plan

"The association must find a way to complete the work required by Miami-Dade County to recertify the 28 Heron buildings," Castellanos said, citing the total cost to more than $3.4 million.

The board approved a loan to cover the repairs, which means residents will now pay $154 more per month for the next ten years.

Earlier in the day, CBS News Miami spoke to a resident about the financial burden. "How much would be the payment per unit and for how long? For ten years, $154 a month," they said.

But residents who attended Wednesday's meeting said the outcome felt predetermined.

"This has been pre-planned, premeditated. That has been there for almost 11 years now. And for what? They ruined us!" Bernal added.

Residents: Vote wasn't transparent

According to Castellanos, proxy forms were sent to residents ahead of the meeting, allowing them to vote yes or no on the assessment. He said they reached the two-thirds majority needed to approve the loan option.

Even residents who didn't attend in person were counted as having legally cast their votes if they submitted proxy forms, Castellanos said.