"Combating violent crime rate, gun violence," a top priority for FLPD Chief Bill Schultz

MIAMI - It's his first week on the job leading Fort Lauderdale's Police Department, but Chief Bill Schultz is a very familiar face to the 563 officers who work here.

"The best part about me is that I have been here, now in my 23rd year," Schultz said. "I have absolutely no ambition to go anywhere else," he said.

Schultz said working his way up through the ranks gives him a head start.

"I already know the areas where we need improvement, the areas where we can strengthen, the areas we are strong and don't need to focus on right now," Schultz said.

He already has a list of priorities. "Right now, my greatest concern is combating the violent crime rate, gun violence," he said.

Police numbers show 297 violent crimes reported in the first three months of this year, up from 275 at the same time last year. That's an increase of 8%.

Schultz said he wants to work more closely with the community, religious leaders, coaches and teachers to find ways to lower violent crime.

"We really want to get them more involved in speaking individually, one on one with these people as we encounter them in hopes that we can interrupt the progression of violence," he said.

Schultz is the department's second openly gay chief.

"I formed the LGBTQ Liason Unit and now we also have a very diverse group of officers who head up our Black Police Officer's Association and a newly formed Hispanic Police Officer's Association," Schultz said.

Schultz comes after several people held the top job in recent years. Rick Maglione was in the role as interim then chief from 2016-2020. He was reassigned after criticism for how a Black Lives Matter protest was handled. Karen Dietrich was appointed interim for 7 months, followed by Patrick Lynn who filled in for 6 months. Then came Larry Scirotto who was fired after 6 months on the job amid discrimination allegations. Lynn then became chief in 2022. He retired from the position this month.

"You may know over the years, especially the last 3 years, there's been some instability at the top leadership level. It is my goal to show that's been fixed, absolutely remedied," he said.

Former Chief Lynn will remain with the department until mid-December. That way he can help with the transition.