Colorado state Senate candidate arrested in Florida Keys after daughter nearly drowns in hotel pool

A candidate for Colorado state Senate was arrested in the Florida Keys on Monday after police said his daughter nearly drowned in a hotel pool while he went to go get a drink from the bar.

According to court documents from Monroe County, police were called to 245 Front St. in Key West just after 7:30 p.m. Monday to respond to reports that a child may have been drowning in a hotel pool and that CPR was in progress.

First responders worked to help the girl, and police said that her parents were nowhere to be found from the time the 911 call was made at 7:34 p.m. until 7:40 p.m. – six minutes later.

Frederick Alfred Monroe County Sheriff's Office

When the father arrived, who was later identified as 38-year-old Frederick Alfred, of Commerce City, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, he was holding an alcoholic beverage, police said.

According to court document, Alfred told police that he had left his two children, a boy and a girl, alone at a hot tub so he could go to the bar and get a drink.

He said the children were alone for about five minutes.

Alfred initially refused to allow children to go to the hospital, documents say

According to the court documents, police said that when first responders asked Alfred for permission to take both children to the hospital, he initially told them no.

Rescuers then advised Alfred that while the girl appeared to be OK, there was still a significant risk that there could be other issues from the incident that may not present themselves until later.

Alfred again refused to allow his children to go to the hospital, but court documents showed that he did eventually agree to what rescuers had suggested.

Witness says girl was unconscious, foaming at the mouth

One of the Key West police officers who was also at the scene spoke with a witness who was able to pull the girl from the pool.

That witness told police that Alfred's 6-year-old son approached him about his sister needing help in the pool. When the witness got there, no parents were around and he took the girl out of the pool because she was unconscious and was foaming at the mouth, according to court documents.

That witness then began CPR.

According to court documents, the boy had also swallowed pool water when he was trying to get his sister out of the pool but was unable to do so on his own. That's when he went to the witness for help.

Alfred was put into handcuffs, and police said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from him.

He was brought to the Monroe County Detention Center and is now facing two felony child neglect charges, according to court documents.

The children were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center and the Department of Children and Families were notified.

Frederick Alfred is running for Colorado state Senate

This arrest comes as Alfred campaigns for Colorado State Senate as the only Republican seeking the seat. According to information on his website, Alfred is "a husband, father and community leader committed to building a stronger future for Senate District 21."

He and his wife are raising their two children in Commerce City, north of Denver.

"As a father, I believe families should guide their children's education, and I am dedicated to ensuring parental rights are respected," Alfred's website reads.

CBS News Colorado reached out via phone and email for a comment from Alfred, but they have yet to hear back.