Future of Miami historic landmark continues in limbo after redevelopment plan rejected by zoning board

The fight over the future of the Coconut Grove Playhouse continues after a controversial redevelopment plan was rejected by a city zoning hearing on Wednesday.

The historic landmark, built in 1927, has been a dilapidated eyesore since it closed its doors in 2006. Developers had previously come in for renovations, but the project stalled following a partial collapse. The site is currently covered under a black tarp as the city continues to disagree on its final plans.

The city zoning hearing reviewing the proposal for the Coconut Grove Playhouse went late into the night on Wednesday. Miami-Dade County leaders plan to redevelop the site into an open campus with a new theater, shops, and parking. However, not all residents are for it.

"This is a place that is a treasure in Coconut Grove," said Carl Hawks, a Coconut Grove resident.

Marlene Erven, with the Coconut Grove Women's Club, explained the neighborhood's concerns.

"We are fighting to preserve as much as we can for the intent of the property, which is a cultural use and to help the neighborhood be protected from the commercial intrusion of all of the development," Erven said.

In the end, the plan was rejected, which thrilled residents like Erven.

"I think yesterday was a win to some extent for saving the Playhouse and the residents of West Grove," Erven said.

While most "Grovites" disagree with the county's major plan, they do say something needs to be done, all while keeping the history of the site alive.

The developers will now have to return to the drawing board. It is unknown when those new plans will be presented. The saga of the Coconut Grove Playhouse continues.