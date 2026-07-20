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House fire in Coconut Creek kills 7 cats, rips through roof, officials say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

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A house fire that broke out in Coconut Creek early Monday morning left several pets dead, according to fire officials.

Coconut Creek Fire said the fire started around 4:14 a.m. at a home along the 900 block of Palmetto Drive. Footage captured by CBS News Miami's Drone 4 showed the fire tore through the roof. Officials said the blaze displaced the family that lived inside.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Coconut Creek Fire said seven cats died in the fire, but a dog did make it out.

Officials said the family would stay with other family members. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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