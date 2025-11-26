Coconut Creek house fire injures family dogs days before Thanksgiving

An investigation is underway in Coconut Creek after a fire broke out at a home on Tuesday night that injured two dogs, according to police.

The Coconut Creek Police Department said the fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. in Hammock Estates.

No one inside the home was injured, but two dogs were rescued and were treated for smoke inhalation.

The dogs, named Brownie and Pepper, have since been released from an animal hospital, police said.

The Broward County chapter of the American Red Cross said volunteers also went to the scene and were able to help coordinate emergency aid to four people impacted by the blaze.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect the victims with available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to help with family.

"The Disaster Action Team is a group of local, specially trained, Red Cross volunteer responders who are ready to take action in these emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," the Red Cross said in a statement.

The Red Cross said the team also provides emotional support and information to help families begin the recovery process, free of charge.