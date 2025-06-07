Coco Gauff beats Aryna Sabalenka to win first French Open women's title

Coco Gauff became the first American to win the French Open women's title since Serena Williams in 2015 after beating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Saturday. It is her first French Open title and her second major overall.

After a topsy-turvy opening set that Sabalenka edged 7-6 (5), the American tennis star responded with an immediate break and won the second set 6-2 to force a defining third set. She won the third set 6-4.

The match was full of tension and momentum swings, amplified by the windy conditions.

After Sabalenka sent a backhand wide on Gauff's second match point, the 21-year-old American fell onto her back, covering her face with both hands before resting her forehand on the clay. After greeting Sabalenka at the net, she hugged film director Spike Lee and celebrated with her entourage, three years after she lost in her first final at Roland-Garros.

Sabalenka started the deciding set strongly, sticking to her high-risk approach to hold her first service game.

Gauff responded by raising her level, winning a superb rally in the third game that drew loud cheers and applause from the crowd. After an intense exchange of drop shots, Gauff hit a lob that Sabalenka chased down before attempting a shot between her legs — only for Gauff to intercept it at the net and finish with a winner.

Gauff was consistent from the baseline and earned a breakpoint, which she converted when Sabalenka double-faulted, giving her a 2-1 lead. Sabalenka turned toward her box and shouted in frustration but then regained her composure, breaking back to level the match at 3-3.

She was broken again at love, however, and Gauff then held serve twice to claim the title after a match that lasted 2 hours, 38 minutes.

In her on-court speech, she said that defeat in 2022 at the age of 18 put her in a "dark place" and then thanked the fans on Court-Philippe Chatrier, who were rooting mostly for her.

"The crowd really helped me today, you guys were cheering for me so hard and I don't know what I did to deserve so much love from the French crowd," she said. "But I appreciate you, guys."

Sabalenka was in tears moments earlier when she made her speech. Struggling to find her words, she praised Gauff for being a "fighter" and said she deserved the win, but added that the windy conditions made for an error-strewn contest.

"This will hurt so much. Coco, congrats, in the tough conditions, you were a better player than me," she said. "Well done, great two weeks, and congrats on the second Grand Slam, it's well deserved."

This is Gauff's second Grand Slam so far. She beat Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, has won three majors – two Australian Open titles and one U.S. title – but this was her first appearance in the French Open final.

It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

Sabalenka and Gauff have split their 10 previous matchups evenly, but Sabalenka won their most recent encounter, also on a clay court at the Madrid Open a month ago.