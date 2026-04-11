Cloudy skies in the cards across South Florida for Saturday

Happy Saturday! Here's what to expect for your outdoor plans today across South Florida!

The Miami Beach Pride Weekend outlook for April 11, 2026. CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm, dry and cloudy day across South Florida. Dry conditions will last through the middle of next week. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures for most of us in the upper 70s. Miami's high will hit the low 80s. Spotty showers may pop-up across the mid and lower Keys.

A look at the rip current risk in South Florida for Saturday, April 11, 2026 CBS News Miami

A High Rip Current Risk is in place for all South Florida Beaches throughout the weekend. Boaters are also warned to be cautious in the Atlantic and Keys water's with a small craft advisory.