Cloudy skies in the cards across South Florida for Saturday
Happy Saturday! Here's what to expect for your outdoor plans today across South Florida!
The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warm, dry and cloudy day across South Florida. Dry conditions will last through the middle of next week. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures for most of us in the upper 70s. Miami's high will hit the low 80s. Spotty showers may pop-up across the mid and lower Keys.
A High Rip Current Risk is in place for all South Florida Beaches throughout the weekend. Boaters are also warned to be cautious in the Atlantic and Keys water's with a small craft advisory.