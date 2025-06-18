City of Miami Police introduce five new mounted patrol horses to strengthen community connection

The City of Miami Police Department has welcomed five new four-legged members to the force.

Buster, Winny, Woody, Miamy and Exclusivo are the department's newest mounted patrol horses, donated by several organizations to help enhance both public safety and community engagement.

"They are incredible representatives to the police department," said City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

High vantage, deep connection

Mounted patrol officers say horses offer unique advantages. From their elevated position, they allow officers to see more of what's happening in busy neighborhoods and help draw the public in.

"These guys are going at a slow pace. They have a high vantage point, they see what's happening in the neighborhood," said Chief Morales.

The new mounted unit will soon be seen patrolling areas like Wynwood, Little Havana and Coral Way.

Al Eskanazy, with the Community Police Relations Foundation, helped make the donation possible. He says horses play a special role in connecting officers with residents.

"What mounted does that is particularly unique is everyone loves animals. And when they come over and see the horses, they want to talk to the officer. It's a great opportunity to engage," Eskanazy said.

More than just a friendly face

While the horses are approachable and community-friendly, officers emphasize they're also practical when it comes to law enforcement.

"If there is any situation going on or an emergency, it's easier to weave in and out of traffic and get there as soon as possible to assist the officer or to assist one of the residents," said Officer Ruben Gonzalez of the City of Miami Police.

The horses work roughly six hours a day, with breaks every hour. At the end of each shift, they're brought back to rest and recover, until it's time to saddle up and serve again.