Watch CBS News
Local News

Citizens moves closer to 1.1 million policies

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. had more than 1.08 million policies as of Friday, as it added nearly 10,000 policies in a week, according to data posted on its website. 

Citizens had 1,081,416 policies, up from 1,071,850 a week earlier. 

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, have seen massive growth during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies, and in some cases gone insolvent, amid financial losses. 

As a comparison, it had 521,289 policies as of Oct. 31, 2020. 

Citizens also are grappling with claims from Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 and crossed the state.

Citizens last week estimated it would have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from the storm.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.