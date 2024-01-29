Cilly start across South Florida, cool afternoon breeze

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a collective 'brrrr' Monday morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s.

A cool, breezy day ahead with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

It will be even colder on Tuesday as lows will fall to the upper 40s inland and low 50s along the coast. Highs will stay pleasant in the low 70s with plenty of winter sunshine.

Pleasant afternoon temps NEXT Weather

The cool breeze stays with us through late week, we'll wake to lows in the 50s and highs in the low 70s. It will be pleasant with low humidity and blue skies.

Later this week, temperatures will begin to increase slightly. By Saturday highs climb to the mid-70s. On Sunday we'll wake up with the 60s and highs in the mid-70s. The rain chance increases on Sunday due to more moisture.