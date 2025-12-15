Miami high school celebrates former student Fernando Mendoza's Heisman win

Students and educators at Christopher Columbus High School honored star Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza on Monday after he won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night for being the top player in college football.

In his honor, they were urged to wear the red colors of Indiana University, where Mendoza recently led his college to a Big Ten championship win against Ohio State, finishing the regular season with a record of 13-0.

Beneath a digital billboard at the school, the students and educators gave Mendoza a shoutout with a big cheer saying, "Congratulations."

Students and educators react to Mendoza's winning speech

Mendoza was part of the team at Christopher Columbus High School that won a state championship in 2019 and led them to a state semifinal in 2021.

Freshman, Luca Cason, said, "I saw the speech, and I thought it was great how she helped him in his football career, and he didn't give up, and she pushed him to play, and look at him now."

"That speech moved me and inspired me," said freshman, Jonathan Laird.

Another freshman, Nicolas Caballero, said, "I think it showed how every kid playing sports should go 100 per cent and never give up."

"I think what he said is true. It just takes hard work and discipline and dedication and look at where you can go. Anyone can do it," said freshman, Jonangel Blanco.

"He's just such an outstanding young man. He is smart person and an outstanding football player. What you saw Saturday night was the same guy you saw here," said the school's president, Thomas Kruczek.

Quarterbacks Coach Andres Fernandez said, "I think being underrated coming out of school was a testament to his character and his hard work and a testament to his excellence."

Mendoza's father proud of son's accomplishments

CBS News Miami also spoke off camera to Mendoza's father who said he was proud of his son for the way he represented his family and the community, and he said it was a testament to his son's work and discipline.

The school also asked students to contribute $1 each to the charity Mendoza Brothers Fighting against MS, which was founded in honor of one of the mothers, Elsa, who has multiple sclerosis.

CBS News Miami also spoke with Miami Hurricane head coach Mario Cristobal, who had played on the same offensive line at Christopher Columbus High school in the 1980s with Mendoza's father.

He said, "This certainly was a tremendous job by him and his team. It is an awesome family, and they are awesome people, and it was a well-deserved award."

Mendoza's next challenge is the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, when Indiana will play the winner of the Alabama and Oklahoma football game.